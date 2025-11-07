Three prisoners charged with murder of child killer Kyle Bevan
Kyle Bevan, who killed his two-year-old step-daughter has been killed
Harriette Boucher
Friday 07 November 2025 03:34 EST
Prisoners Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 56, and David Taylor, 63, have been charged with the murder of child killer Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Bevan was jailed for life after murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in 2020.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...