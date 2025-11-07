Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three prisoners charged with murder of child killer Kyle Bevan

Kyle Bevan, who killed his two-year-old step-daughter has been killed

Harriette Boucher
Friday 07 November 2025 03:34 EST
Kyle Bevan, 33, was set to spend at least 28 years behind bars (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Kyle Bevan, 33, was set to spend at least 28 years behind bars (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA) (PA Media)

Prisoners Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 56, and David Taylor, 63, have been charged with the murder of child killer Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Bevan was jailed for life after murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in 2020.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

