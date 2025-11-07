Three prisoners charged with murder of child killer Kyle Bevan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prisoners Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 56, and David Taylor, 63, have been charged with the murder of child killer Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Bevan was jailed for life after murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in 2020.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...