Two inmates charged with murder after paedophile Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

Police have charged two men with the murder of paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins.

Rashid Gedel, 25 and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murder after Watkins, 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning.

The pair are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire on Saturday morning after Watkins, 48, was attacked with a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watkins had been serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

open image in gallery A murder investigation is underway after former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins died after being attacked in prison (South Wales Police/PA) ( PA Media )

In 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including trying to rape a baby, sexually touching a 1-year-old, encouraging a fan to abuse her child and making child pornography.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge John Royce described Watkins as a manipulative and dangerous sexual predator who had abused his fame to help satisfy his "insatiable lust."

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of Watkins’ killing, it was reported.

Watkins had previously been stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023, suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates for six hours.

In 2019, he appeared back in court for possessing a phone behind bars, and described his fellow inmates as “murderers, mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers – the worst of the worst”.

The prison, which has been in use since 1594, is a high security facility with an ultra-secure unit for the country’s most dangerous prisoners, and is known for holding some of the UK’s most notorious murderers and sexual offenders. Previous prisoners include Harold Shipman, Charles Bronson, and Ian Huntley – though the latter is now imprisoned in HMP Frankland – another high security prison.

This year, an inspection of HMP Wakefield revealed a facility grappling with “ageing and deteriorating infrastructure”, and a shifting prisoner demographic, which the report said “challenged its ability to deliver safe, decent and purposeful outcomes.”

open image in gallery The B-wing at Wakefield Prison, West Yorkshire ( PA Archive )

The July report also found that “violence had increased markedly since our last inspection, with a 62 per cent rise in incidents and a 72 per cent increase in serious assaults”.

It added: “Many prisoners told us they felt unsafe, particularly older men convicted of sexual offences who increasingly shared the prison with a growing cohort of younger prisoners.”

In 2014 Watkins was told he could not appeal against the length of his 29-year jail term.

Watkins’ lawyers suggested he should have his jail term cut because his last-minute guilty plea spared a jury from having to watch his home-made child pornography.

However the Court of Appeal turned down his application, with presiding judge Lord Justice Pitchford saying: “These were offences against infant children of such shocking depravity that a very lengthy sentence of imprisonment was demanded.

“It is not demonstrated the total sentence of 29 years together with the extended licence period was arguably manifestly excessive. Accordingly, the application in his case is refused.”

Among the disturbing videos due to be shown at his trial included his attempted rape of a baby and a webcam chat in which he instructed a fan to abuse her child.

Watkins was given 14- and 15-year consecutive prison terms for engaging in sexual activity with a child and the attempted rape of an 11-month-old baby.

He was also convicted of 11 other offences – with those sentences running alongside his 29-year term.