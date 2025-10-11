Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in prison attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison on Saturday morning while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, sources have confirmed.

Police and paramedics were called to HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire, after the paedophile was reportedly ambushed and fatally injured with a knife.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene with a murder investigation launched.

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the incident, sources added.

The 48-year-old was jailed in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

open image in gallery Former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has died after being attacked in prison (South Wales Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on 21 September when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’s depraved behaviour.

He was previously stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023, suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates for six hours.

open image in gallery Watkins pictured performing at the Reading Festival prior to his convictions ( PA )

In 2019, he appeared back in court for possessing a phone behind bars, and described his fellow inmates as “murderers, mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers – the worst of the worst”.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.39am this morning (Saturday), police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

open image in gallery Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 ( PA )

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and inquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at HMP Wakefield which took place this morning.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”