The ‘immediate, mandatory’ intervention children will face if caught carrying a knife

Children found carrying a knife by police could be compelled to attend mentoring sessions as part of new government initiatives aimed at reducing reoffending rates.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that police will now refer every child caught with a blade to youth justice services.

These locally-led teams are responsible for devising specialised plans designed to steer young individuals away from criminal behaviour.

Under the proposed measures, young knife carriers might also be required to remain in education or training, with their progress subject to "intensively monitored" oversight.

The MoJ clarified that, in instances where it is deemed the most appropriate course of action, offenders will still face charges.

It comes after two pupils at a secondary school in north-west London were left seriously injured after being stabbed.

Elsewhere, a teenage boy who murdered 12-year-old Leo Ross by stabbing him in the stomach in a random attack was detained for at least 13 years on Tuesday.

Those caught carrying a knife who do not engage will be reported to the police and could be hauled in front of a judge.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said the new reforms will ‘make streets safer for everyone’ ( Jacob King/PA )

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “Every life lost to knife crime is an unmitigated tragedy.

“With early targeted action, we can put children on the right path to a positive future and stop them falling into a toxic cycle of reoffending.

“Our reforms will give local services the security they need to help more young people and make our streets safer for everyone.”

The plans will be backed up with a funding package for youth justice services worth over £320 million, the MoJ said.

Policing minister Sarah Jones said: “Carrying a knife will now trigger an immediate, mandatory intervention – no excuses.

“This guidance makes sure every child is referred straight to a youth justice services team and is given the support needed to change course.

“We’re acting fast to stop violence before it starts and keep our streets safe.”

The number of teenage homicides per year in England and Wales has fallen by nearly a half to its lowest level in more than a decade, Office for National Statistics figures show.

There were 34 homicide victims aged 13 to 19 in the year to March 2025, down 48 per cent from 66 in the previous 12 months.

The fall is likely to have been driven by a steep decline in teenage homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument.

These offences fell 59 per cent year on year, from 54 in 2023/24 to 22 in 2024/25.

The total number of teenage homicide victims is now at its lowest since 2012/13, when 31 were recorded.