Police have ordered evacuations in a UK town centre after the discovery of a substance that could be hazardous.

Reports were made at around 1pm this afternoon that a potentially hazardous substance had been found inside business premises.

A cordon is currently in place in Baxter Gate in Loughborough after the incident.

The premises in question, along with others nearby, have been evacuated as a precaution according to Leicestershire Police.

Emergency services are responding to the incident including police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The cordon and road closures have been put in place to keep the public safe while emergency services respond to the incident, according to police.

The ongoing incident is being dealt with by emergency services

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

“We will provide further updates when we are able to,” said Leicestershire Police in a statement on Wednesday. “Please avoid the area, until further notice.”

Bus routes have been diverted in response to the incident according to the social media accounts of Loughborough’s Kinch Bus and Nottingham City Transport.

Images circulating from the scene show several emergency vehicles including police, fire engines and ambulances as well as a police cordon in place. The area appears to be very central and surrounded by shops and other businesses. The area has been locked down while police and emergency vehicles deal with the incident.

“Police officers came in here at about 2pm and they said close your doors and no one's allowed to come in or out,” an eyewitness told Leicestershire Live.

“I haven't heard anything more. I tried to ask what was happening but they couldn't tell me.

“Outside there are many police officers, ambulances, firefighters - I'm not sure what they're all doing though. And I haven't seen the ambulances dealing with anyone. So for now I just have to stay inside and no customers can come in. I can't leave."

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service advised members of the public to avoid the area, saying: “We are currently attending an ongoing incident on Baxter Gate in Loughborough. Members of the public should avoid the area, and motorists should expect delays.”