Mother and daughter, 4, among three killed in Kettering house fire

A mother and her four-year-old daughter are among those killed in a fire at a historic former station house in Rushton, police have said.

The three people who died have been named by Northamptonshire Police as Emma Conn, 30, her daughter Mayci Fox, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the force released the names with support from their families and the agreement of the coroner’s office.

The fire broke out in Station Road, Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said an investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze and the families have requested privacy.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, the force added.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at the property (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said in a statement: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened for the sake of those who have died and their loved ones.

“In some cases, this requires arrests to be made in order to best secure potential evidence.

“Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

After the fire, one person was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation, the force said.

Specialist fire investigators and dogs have been deployed to support the probe into the cause of the blaze, according to the force.

Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.

It is a Grade II-listed building, according to the Historic England website, and is believed to now be a residential property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.