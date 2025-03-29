For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three people have died in a house fire in Northamptonshire that also left three police officers injured.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the blaze ripped through a home in Rushton, near Kettering, on Friday night.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the property on Beswick Close at around 10.30pm following reports of a large fire.

Three people were later confirmed to have died in the blaze, while three police officers had to be taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Shocked local residents described the fire as “an inferno”.

One neighbour told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: “It’s absolutely shocking. My lad said it was on fire. There was a man who had tried to get in who was outside. It was just an inferno. There were ambulance, police and fire.

“I don’t know the people who live there, but all we can do is hope and pray. It’s just tragic. It’s just horrible. The whole of the village is in shock.”

Pictures from the scene show the roof of the house has caved in, while the windows have blown out.

The property, which is believed to be the former station house, has been refurbished in recent years after previously being derelict, according to the local paper.

Both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire.

Road closures remained in place on Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road on Saturday morning, as well as on roads off Station Road.

People are advised to continue to avoid the area.

The force ask anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident reference 25000180391.