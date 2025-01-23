Southport killer ordered to leave dock twice amid illness claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was twice ordered to leave the dock as he repeatedly interrupted his sentencing hearing by claiming to be ill, having not eaten for 10 days.

The 18-year-old’s disruptions meant he was not in court as the judge handed him one of the longest minimum terms on record.

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Goose said: “During the sentencing hearing, Axel Rudakubana was determined to disrupt the proceedings so he would not have to face the victims of his crimes and face justice.”

There was a delay to the start of the proceedings at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning as it was confirmed he needed medical attention overnight but would appear in the courtroom.

When the teenager eventually entered the dock, wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical mask, he immediately sat and put his head down on his knees.

He did not respond at all when asked to confirm his name.

But as the prosecutor began outlining his crimes, the 18-year-old turned to a dock officer and said: “I’m not fine, I feel ill.”

He shouted repeatedly: “I need to speak to a paramedic, I feel ill.”

He added: “You’re not giving me any support judge, I feel ill.”

The barrister representing him, Stanley Reiz KC, said: “He has not eaten for a number of days. He has drunk very little over that period of time.

“There was concern about his ability to be in a high-pressure situation.”

Mr Justice Goose said he had been reassured Rudakubana was fit to attend and the court would continue until 1pm when there would be a break.

But Rudakubana shouted: “I can’t remain quiet. I haven’t eaten for 10 days. I feel ill. I’m not going to remain quiet.”

When the judge tried to carry on with the case, Rudakubana shouted: “Don’t continue.”

He was then told to leave the dock.

Mr Justice Goose said he would be brought back in to be sentenced later in the day.

One family member shouted “coward” as Rudakubana left the dock and other relatives shook their heads.

Rudakubana had been shouting: “It’s not my fault, I feel ill.”

Moments later an officer entered the dock and said: “Medical staff have seen Rudakubana. They are happy with his state of fitness but would like a second opinion from a doctor.”

Mr Justice Goose said: “That can continue whilst we continue with proceedings.”

As the court resumed following a break in the afternoon, Rudakubana appeared in the dock again but, after sitting quietly for a short period with his head lowered, he shouted: “Judge!

“I feel really ill, I need to be seen by a paramedic.”

When there was no response, Rudakubana shouted: “Judge! Judge! Judge! I need to be seen by a paramedic.”

Mr Justice Goose asked dock officers to remove Rudakubana.

He said: “He has been seen by two teams of paramedics, both of whom agreed he is fit.”

It meant the teenager was not in court to hear the judge sentence him to life with a minimum term of 52 years.

Mr Reiz KC, defending, said Rudakubana’s behaviour in court indicated his lack of maturity.

But Mr Justice Goose said: “I think that’s more a matter of wanting to control things.”

Patrick Hurley, Labour MP for Southport, told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that the news coming out of the court was “absolutely appalling” and Rudakubana had shown “utter disrespect to the families” of victims because of his behaviour during the hearing.