Three children charged with murder of man on Isle of Sheppey

Three children have been charged with the murder of a man on the Isle of Sheppey.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder by joint venture, Kent Police said on Wednesday.

It came after Alexander Cashford, 49, died at the scene of an incident in the Warden Bay Road area of Leysdown-on-Sea on Sunday evening.

The teens were arrested the next day on suspicion of murder.

The trio, who are all from London, were charged with murder on Tuesday.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Alexander Cashford died on Sunday evening ( Kent Police )

A 12-year-old girl, arrested on Tuesday in Basildon, Essex, is still in custody, Kent Police said.

On Monday, a police cordon could be seen in a large clearing behind the beach in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort, in front of a caravan park.

Specialist officers brought out a sniffer dog at the crime scene.

They also investigated in Leysdown-on-Sea town centre, near the arcade.

The fire service arrived on Tuesday afternoon to remove their equipment while the police officers took down their cordon.

Locals have called the incident “shocking”, and many have said that “nothing ever happens” in the area.

open image in gallery Police officers carry out searches near the scene in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort on the Isle of Sheppey ( PA )

A shopkeeper, working at Oasis Stores across the road from the incident, said he had run out to help after his wife said someone was having a heart attack.

He said that Mr Cashford was “just here for holidays”.

An air ambulance was called to the scene after the alleged attack and Mr Cashford was pronounced dead around 7pm on Sunday.

Detectives urged any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact them.

Aanyone with information should contact the major crime unit via the major incident public portal or by phone on 01622 652006, quoting 10-1384.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers.