Teen boy dies after beach ‘disturbance’ that was filmed by bystanders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager has died after reports of a disturbance at a beach in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were at Irvine Beach on Saturday to come forward.

Officers were called to the area at 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.

A 16-year-old boy, from East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland’s major investigations team has launched an inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said “several” people are believed to have been filming on their phones around the time of the incident.

He urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

“An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death,” he said.

“Our officers are supporting the boy’s family at this very difficult and heartbreaking time.

“From our investigation so far, we know there were a number of people on the beach around the time of the disturbance.

“We believe several of them were filming at the time and may have footage of what happened.

“I would urge people to review the footage they have and contact police if they think the footage captured could be of significance to our investigation.”

Detectives have set up a website to allow members of the public to submit information to the team directly, which can be anonymous.

Superintendent Jim McMillan added: “We understand this death will be of great concern for the local community, but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.

“There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 3106 of May 17, or through the website at this link.