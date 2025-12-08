Two more arrests over Heathrow airport ‘pepper spray attack’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have arrested two more people following an assault suspected to have been with pepper spray and a robbery at Heathrow airport on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 24-year-old man in Lambeth, south London, on suspicion of robbery and assault, and a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Both suspects are in custody.

Meanwhile, police have revealed they have released under investigation a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

A three-year-old girl was among 21 people hurt in the attack.

Armed police were called to Terminal 3 at 8.11am on Sunday after reports that several people had been sprayed with the substance in the multi-storey car park.

Five were taken to hospital and later allowed home.

Detectives say that before the assault, two women were robbed of their suitcases after getting out of the car park lift.

“Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault close to the scene. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue,” the Met Police said.

The attack caused severe travel disruption for passengers, and holidaymakers said they were stranded for hours at airport bus stops.