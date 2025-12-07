Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travel chaos as ‘serious incident’ unfolds at Heathrow

An incident at Heathrow has seen multiple trains cancelled
An incident at Heathrow has seen multiple trains cancelled (Simon Calder )
  • Emergency services are responding to a serious incident at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park.
  • The incident has caused temporary disruption to trains and buses serving the transport hub on Sunday morning.
  • The M4 Spur Road to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 was briefly closed but has since reopened.
  • Elizabeth Line services were affected, with several trains cancelled or running through without stopping at the terminals.
  • It is understood that the incident is not linked to terrorism or protest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in