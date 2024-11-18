Harshita Brella latest: Manhunt launched for husband who ‘fled country’ after body found inside car boot
Police hunt suspect after missing Harshita Brella found inside a car boot in east London
An international manhunt has been launched for a husband after his wife was found dead inside a car boot almost 100 miles from her home.
Northamptonshire Police released a CCTV image of Pankaj Lamba, who they have named as a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella.
Detectives said they believe Mr Lamba has now fled the country and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Ms Brella was found in the car on Brisbane Road, Ilford, after detectives discovered her missing from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire, following calls about her welfare last week.
Chief Inspector Paul Cash said: “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.
“We suspect Mr Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”
‘Absolutely tragic’ death, police say
The death of 24-year-old Harshita Brella is “absolutely tragic”, Northamptonshire Police’s Chief Inspector Paul Cash said.
He said: “Firstly, on behalf of Northamptonshire Police, I would like to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Harshita’s family and friends, and to everyone who knew and loved her.
“Harshita was a young woman in her early 20s, with her whole life ahead of her and everything to live for, and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way.
Manhunt launched for murder suspect
