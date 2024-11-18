✕ Close International manhunt under way for man ‘who killed wife and hid body in car’

An international manhunt has been launched for a husband after his wife was found dead inside a car boot almost 100 miles from her home.

Northamptonshire Police released a CCTV image of Pankaj Lamba, who they have named as a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella.

Detectives said they believe Mr Lamba has now fled the country and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Brella was found in the car on Brisbane Road, Ilford, after detectives discovered her missing from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire, following calls about her welfare last week.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash said: “Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

“We suspect Mr Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”