Harshita Brella’s husband arrested over domestic abuse report weeks before her death

The husband of a young woman who was murdered earlier this month was arrested by police in September after she made a report of domestic abuse, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Harshita Brella, 24, is believed to have been killed in Corby, Northamptonshire on 10 November before her body was driven to Ilford in east London on 14 November in the boot of a car. Police have named her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, as the prime suspect in her killing.

An international manhunt has been launched for Lamba after he officers said he is thought to have fled the country.

open image in gallery Pankaj Lamba has been named as the prime suspect (Northamptonshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The IOPC said on Tuesday they are investigating Northamptonshire Police after Ms Brella made a report of domestic abuse in August.

Lamba was arrested on September 3 and released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice, they added.

In a statement, IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell said: “After assessment of a referral from Northamptonshire Police we have decided to investigate police contact with Harshita Brella, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, prior to her body being found on November 14.

“We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella’s report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year. We understand Mr Lamba was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on September 3 and was released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice imposed on him. We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

open image in gallery Harshita Brella and her husband are seen on CCTV near Corby boating lake on Sunday 10 November ( Hampshire Police )

“Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Brella’s family and all those affected by her death. We will be contacting Ms Brella’s family to explain our role and express our sincere condolences.”

Detectives have appealed for information from people who were in the area around Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way on the evening of 10 November, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.”

In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police last Friday, Ms Brella’s family said: “Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

“We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us. We miss you in every very moment of our life.”