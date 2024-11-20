For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A coroner has named the husband of a young woman who was strangled to death as the prime suspect for her murder.

Harshita Brella, 24, is believed to have been murdered in Corby in Northamptonshire on the evening of 10 November before her body was driven in the boot of a car to Ilford the following day.

An international manhunt has been launched for her husband Pankaj Lamba, the prime suspect in her killing, with police releasing CCTV images to assist the investigation.

Opening her inquest, senior coroner Anne Pember said: “I open an inquest touching on the death of Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old lady found in a vehicle in Ilford.

“The East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit have informed me that Harshita was murdered at her home in Corby by her husband Pankaj Lamba. Her husband is then believed to have fled the country.”

open image in gallery Pankaj Lamba is the prime suspect and is the subject of an international manhunt (Northamptonshire Police) ( PA Media )

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday gave the preliminary cause of death as strangulation.

Ms Brella’s parents, speaking from India, told BBC News they “want justice” after their daughter’s death.

Sonia Dabas, Ms Brella’s sister, said the family “thought something was wrong” by November 13 after her phone was off for two days, and asked people to file a complaint.

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, involving one where a woman “sounded scared”, days before Ms Brella’s body was found.

A police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: “We are working closely with policing colleagues and our partners in the CPS, and in order to secure justice for Harshita, there are certain aspects of this investigation we are unable to comment on.

open image in gallery CCTV appears to show the suspect entering Jaffe Road, just off Brisbane Road ( Northamptonshire Police )

“Our inquiries have established that Pankaj Lamba drove a Silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford sometime on the morning of Monday 11 November.

“We suspect Harshita’s body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby.

“Lamba then abandoned the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford and made his getaway.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation and help us get justice for Harshita.”

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact with Ms Brella.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Westcott or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.