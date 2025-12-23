Greta Thunberg arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in central London at a demonstration in support of the Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison, according to the Prisoners for Palestine protest group.

Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” in a video shared by the group at a demonstration by Prisoners for Palestine outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.

The group claimed they targeted the company on Tuesday morning because they provide services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.

Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Since the hunger strike began on November 2, a total of seven prisoners have been taken to hospital.

Kamran Ahmed, 28, who was being held at Pentonville Prison in London, and Amu Gib, 30, who was being held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, have both been admitted to hospital in the last week after refusing food.

Prisoners for Palestine has previously said Gib’s health has “deteriorated rapidly” since joining the hunger strike on November 2, and the activist now needs to use a wheelchair.

Gib, who is on day 51 of their strike, was taken to hospital on Saturday.

Last Thursday, emergency physician Dr James Smith told journalists some of the activists “are dying” and need specialist medical help.

The prisoners all face charges relating to alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation.

A legal firm representing the hunger strikers has said it submitted a pre-action letter on Monday against the Justice Secretary David Lammy. The letter outlines the group’s intention to initiate legal action.

The letter, reported by the Press Association, calls for a response within 24 hours, saying the issue is a “matter of urgency”, as “our clients’ health continues to deteriorate, such that the risk of their dying increases every day”.

It says: “They request an urgent meeting with the proposed defendant to discuss the deterioration of our clients’ health and to discuss attempts to resolve the situation.”

The hunger strikers say they have sent letters to Mr Lammy, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, but have received no response, and claimed the Government is abandoning its own policies in the prison safety policy framework.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We strongly refute these claims.

“We want these prisoners to accept support and get better, and we will not create perverse incentives that would encourage more people to put themselves at risk through hunger strikes”

This is a breaking story - more to follow