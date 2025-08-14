Former snooker champion Graeme Dott enters plea on child sex abuse charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will stand trial in 2026 over allegations of child sex abuse.

The 48-year-old is facing two charges relating to primary school-age children.

Both charges arise from alleged incidents in the Glasgow region.

The allegations involving a girl span between 1993 and 1996.

Meanwhile, allegations involving a boy span between 2006 and 2010.

A virtual hearing was held at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

open image in gallery Graeme Dott, 48, is accused of two charges relating to children ( PA Wire )

The court was told that Dott, who was not present, denies the charges.

Defending, Euan Dow said: “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment.

“The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them.”

A trial date was set for 17 August 2026 at the same court.

Dott’s bail was continued.

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship and was runner-up in 2004 and 2010.