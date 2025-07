Man who murdered girlfriend before texting her mother pretending to be her jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who murdered and decapitated his girlfriend before texting her mother pretending to be her and searching for internet pornography has been jailed.

Ewan Methven was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years behind bars on Monday after admitting murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend Phoenix Spencer-Horn.

Methven murdered her in the home they shared in East Kilbride on 16 November 2024.

He also admitted decapitating her body and texting her mother, pretending to be her.

More follows...