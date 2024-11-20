Man arrested and charged after woman found dead at her home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a woman found dead in her flat after she failed to turn up to work are said to be “stunned and completely devastated”, as a suspect appears in court.

Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, was discovered suffering fatal injuries after missing her Monday shift at the Strathaven Hotel in South Lanarkshire.

Ewan Methven, 26, appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with the killing.

One friend paid tribute to Phoenix on Facebook, posting: “I can’t imagine what you went through.

“May you rest in eternal peace gorgeous girl. I will remember and cherish our memories.”

Ms Spencer-Horn was reportedly seen at work on Friday, but a source told the Daily Record the alarm was raised after she failed to turn up for a shift on Monday.

A neighbour told of their shock as police swarmed the St Leonard’s area of Glen Lee.

They told the Scottish Sun: “It was like something out of a movie, the blue lights were everywhere and it was obvious something very serious was going on.

“This is normally a very quiet area so nobody can quite believe what has happened.”

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A spokesman said: “Around 12.10pm on Monday, 18 November, 2024, the body of Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, was found within a flat on Glen Lee. Her family is aware.”

Detective Chief Inspector Susie Cairns, Lanarkshire CID, said: “Phoenix’s family are obviously stunned and completely devastated by what has happened and we will continue to support them and those affected during this very distressing time.

“Officers remain at the scene however there is no wider risk to the public.”