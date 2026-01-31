For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The headmaster of Eton College has made "unreserved apologies" on behalf of the prestigious institution after a former teacher was imprisoned for sexually assaulting a pupil.

Jacob Leland, who taught Russian at the elite boarding school, was jailed on Friday following his conviction for sexually assaulting one of his students. The offences occurred both at his teachers’ accommodation and during a school trip.

Simon Henderson, the current headmaster at Eton, where annual fees exceed £60,000, expressed his dismay in a statement, declaring himself "appalled" by Leland’s crimes.

Mr Henderson stated: "Eton needs to acknowledge not only that something this serious was able to take place at our school, but also that it took several years for the details of what happened to come to light."

He added: "As headmaster, I remain appalled that this abuse happened at Eton. Mr Leland’s criminal conduct represents the most egregious breach of trust. Those who were directly impacted by Mr Leland’s actions had the right to be safe and secure in our care." He reiterated his "unreserved apologies to them on behalf of the school."

open image in gallery Jacob Leland was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a ‘vulnerable’ boy (Thames Valley Police/PA) ( PA Media )

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Leland had been "trusted" by a housemaster to supervise students and adhere to school regulations.

The former teacher, who was 23 at the time of the offending in 2012, first assaulted the pupil after inviting him and his friends to his flat, where he provided them with alcohol and cigarettes.

He asked the complainant’s friends to leave, then kissed the boy before taking his hands and placing them on his own groin, Reading Crown Court heard.

Shortly after this incident, Leland committed a third sexual assault by performing oral sex on the complainant during a school trip.

Leland, from Gatcombe Road in Islington, London, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a male on 14 October last year and was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment on Friday.

Sentencing Leland, Judge Kirsty Real told him: "The relationship of teacher and student at a school gives rise, undoubtedly, to a significant level of responsibility towards the victim upon which the victim would be entitled to rely. For the victim, the psychological effects of what you did to him have been long-lasting and serious."

In his statement, Mr Henderson affirmed: "The welfare and wellbeing of our pupils is Eton’s top priority. When safeguarding issues arise they are dealt with in accordance with our established processes. We work in close partnership with external authorities, referring matters to them where appropriate, as we did in this case."