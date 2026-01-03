University boss says degrees are no longer a guarantee for good jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading UK university vice-chancellor has warned that a degree no longer guarantees a good job for graduates, citing a crowded market and the impact of artificial intelligence.

Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice Chancellor and President of King’s College London, stated that the qualification is now "like having a visa" rather than "a passport to social mobility" in the competitive UK graduate jobs landscape.

He told The Guardian: “The competition for graduate jobs is not just all because of AI filling out forms or taking away jobs.

“It’s also because of the stalling of our economy and it’s also because of a surfeit of graduates.

“So I feel that that simple promise (of a good job) has now become conditional on ‘Which university did you go to? What course did you take?’

“The personal equation of the university as a vehicle for social mobility, almost as a passport to social mobility, meant that if you got a degree, you were certain to get a job as a socially mobile citizen.

“But now I think it has become a visa for social mobility, it means you’ve got a chance to go and visit that place called social mobility.

“Maybe you’ll make it there, maybe you won’t.”

University education has become a necessity for many and it is no longer something that is scarce, he adds.

At the same time students are debt-ridden and have faced tuition fee cuts.

Domestic tuition fees do not cover undergraduate teaching costs and university staff are also overstretched, he points out.

Universities can use the higher fees to help back research and it can also open up the chance for students to access a wider range of courses.