Urgent manhunt for three escaped prisoners on the run for days

Police are hunting three escaped inmates who have been on the run for several after absconding from prison.

Detectives are calling on the public to help in the search for the trio who fled HMP Springhill on Monday – but warned people not to approach them.

Jason MacDonagh, 34, Daniel Harty, 34, and Barney Casey, 24, all absconded from the jail at around 6pm, said Thames Valley Police.

open image in gallery The force said Jason MacDonagh, 34, is a white man, who is around 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build ( Thames Valley Police )

The force said MacDonagh is a white man, who is around 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He has ginger hair, facial hair, and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest.

Casey was also described as a white man and around 5ft 9ins tall, but of small build. He has black hair, and slight facial hair, including a moustache and goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

open image in gallery Police said Daniel Harty, 34, has black hair and a black beard, while he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers ( Thames Valley Police )

Police similarly described Harty as a white man, who is roughly 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has black hair and a black beard, while he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and grey joggers.

The trio are known to have links to Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds, Bradford, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

open image in gallery Barney Casey, 24, was described as having black hair, and slight facial hair, including a moustache and goatee beard ( Thames Valley Police )

Police staff investigator Claire Busby said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around MacDonagh, Casey and Harty’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see them to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach them but call 999 instead.”

Anyone with information as to where the trio may be can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43250312586. Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.