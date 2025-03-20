Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man is on the run from police after he claimed to be suffering from a medical emergency that forced his prison van to stop before he allegedly overpowered officers and escaped.

Police are now hunting for Jamie Cooper, 33, who is charged with assaulting a police officer and criminal damage, after he fled the van when it pulled over on a motorway on Wednesday morning.

The van, which had been taking prisoners to Lancaster magistrates’ court, was on the M55 near junction two by Catforth, Preston, when he escaped, the force said. Officers said they were alerted at 8.54am.

Police say anyone who sees Mr Cooper should not approach him but call 999 immediately. He has links to Blackpool and Bolton, according to Lancashire Police.

Mr Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and was thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokesperson for GeoAmey, which runs prisoner transport services and was in charge of the van, said: “We can confirm the escape of a detained person from a GeoAmey escort vehicle.

“Whilst in transit to Lancaster magistrates’ court, the vehicle had to pull over on the M55 in the Catforth area to deal with an on-board medical emergency.

“The detained person involved in this emergency then overpowered and evaded the escort officers and escaped from the vehicle.

“Lancashire Police have been informed and are currently searching for the escaped prisoner.

“We have conducted an immediate de-brief already and there will be a full investigation.”

Preston Police posted on Facebook: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their inquiries.

“If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.”

Lancashire Police declined to say which areas their search is focused on.