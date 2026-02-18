For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Surrey Police have urged people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault dating back to 1994 which appeared in the Epstein files.

The force said it was looking into allegations of human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor in Virginia Water, Surrey, between 1994 and 1996, after they became aware of a redacted report in the US Department of Justice tranche released in December.

In a statement, Surrey Police said: “Following the US Department of Justice Epstein file release in December 2025, Surrey Police became aware of a redacted report alleging non-recent human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor in Virginia Water, Surrey between 1994 – 1996.

“After reviewing our systems using the limited information available to us, we found no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey Police. We therefore encourage anyone with information in relation to these allegations to report this to us online, or via 101.

“We take all reports of child and sexual abuse seriously and therefore, as with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including any information resulting from the release of materials in the US, we will assess it.

“Where relevant, and via the national co-ordination group, we will engage with law enforcement agencies to obtain access to further information which may support our enquiries.”

Multiple police forces across the country are looking into new allegations relating to Jeffrey Epstein following a tranche of two million documents released by the US Department of Justice last month.

A national group had been set up to support UK forces that are “assessing allegations” related to the Epstein files, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

On Tuesday, Essex Police said it was assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport following information released as part of the document dump.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed the files showed in “graphic detail” how paedophile financier Epstein was able to use the Essex-based airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said the airport “does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately-operated aircraft”.

Norfolk Police confirmed the force is also reviewing documents brought to their attention, but said they had not yet received any allegations and were not currently conducting any investigations.

Bedfordshire Police are reportedly looking into Luton flights.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to testify about what he knows relating to the Epstein scandal, with chancellor Rachel Reeves imploring that he “owes it to the victims”.

The former prince has in particular been embroiled after the latest tranche alleged he sent confidential trade reports to

Speaking to reporters at a supermarket in south London on Wednesday, she said: “The former prince has got a lot of questions to answer on a whole range of issues.

“I think he owes it to the victims of Epstein and his associates to come forward and give much more information about what he knew around the treatment of young women and girls.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...