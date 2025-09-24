Man charged with arson and attempted murder after Enfield flat fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been accused of arson and attempted murder after a fire at a block of flats in north London left three children in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said it charged Nathaniel Dwyer-White, 33, in relation to a fire in a residential building in Maybury Close, Enfield, on Monday.

He was charged on Wednesday with attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life, causing actual bodily harm, stalking and sending threatening letters or communication, police said.

Dwyer-White, of Chiswick Road in Edmonton, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Monday that three children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the fire. They have since been discharged.

open image in gallery There were 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters at the scene in Maybury Close on Monday morning ( London Fire Brigade )

There were 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters at the scene in Maybury Close on Monday morning. The fire destroyed the roof of the building and the second floor.

A resident who lives near the flats, Vicky Gardner, was walking her dog at 5.15am when she saw the fire and called the fire brigade.

“I couldn’t hear anything, but I immediately saw flames shooting at the top of the roof,” she told The Independent.

“At the same time, one of my neighbours had come out of her property and they were going and knocking on doors and waking people up because no one had come out at this point.”

She added that by the time people started to come out, “there was a lot of smoke”.

The LFB received the first of 16 calls about the fire at 5.19am, and crews were deployed from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford, Tottenham, Woodford and Southgate fire stations. The fire was under control just after 8am.