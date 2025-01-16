For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The father of schoolgirl Elianne Andam who was murdered in a row over a teddy bear said the conviction of her killer is a “message” that violence against young women “will not go unanswered”.

Elianne’s father Michael Andam, speaking outside the Old Bailey following the conviction of Hassan Sentamu on Thursday, said: “The verdict today is the first step towards justice for Elianne, but also a message that violence and knife crime, especially towards young women, will not go unanswered.

“Today, we choose not to dwell on the pain of the trial, but instead to honour Elianne’s memory.”

Her killer Sentamu, 18, had a history of attacking girls and carrying knives before he stabbed the popular 15-year-old schoolgirl in the neck outside the Whitgift Centre in Croydon, south-east London.

open image in gallery Elianne Andam was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London ( PA Archive )

Mr Andam continued: “On 27 September 2023, our world was shattered and our hearts were broken by the senseless and violent loss of our beloved daughter.

“Elianne was a bright, kind, and loving soul who embraced life, her faith, and her belief in standing out for what was right.

“We think about her every moment of every day, cherishing her love and the joy she brought to everyone around her.

“While today’s verdict acknowledges the full extent of his (Sentamu’s) actions, it cannot bring Elianne back to us.”

The court had heard how Sentamu felt disrespected by Elianne after he split up with her friend.

open image in gallery Michael Andam gave a statement on behalf of himself and Elianne’s mother Dorcas ( PA Wire )

About 10 days before the killing, Sentamu had texted his then-girlfriend: “Ur energy is dead I’m not rdy for a relationship… all the best (sic).”

When she asked for her teddy bear back, he replied: “You can collect your ting on Wednesday before skl I’m gonna need my shit tho from the clothes to the pillows and flowers (sic).”

The girl had reported the exchange back to her friends, with Elianne commenting that he was “so rude”.

The day before the killing, Sentamu had met the girls at the Whitgift Centre where they “teased” him and his ex-girlfriend threw water on him.

open image in gallery Hassan Sentamu had a history of violence which included putting girls into headlocks ( Met Police )

The defendant, who was studying sports science at Croydon College, was splashed again and at least one of the girls joked that “tomorrow he would kill them all”.

That night, Sentamu seethed over what happened and told a friend: “Bro, I can’t let this slide.”

On the morning of 27 September 2023, Elianne and her friends met Sentamu outside the Whitgift Centre before school for the planned exchange.

Instead of bringing the teddy bear, the defendant, then aged 17, donned a mask and gloves and armed himself with a knife from under the sink in his kitchen.

His ex-girlfriend handed over a bag of Sentamu’s clothes despite being alarmed that Sentamu was dressed like a character from the London-based crime drama Top Boy.

open image in gallery Elianne, 15, appeared on a Snapchat video moments before she was attacked ( PA Media )

She asked where her teddy was and Sentamu replied that he did not want to hurt her and seemed “unbothered”.

In a short mobile phone video selfie, Elianne appeared to be caught up in the drama.

Sentamu’s ex-girlfriend told the court: “Elianne ran behind him, grabbed the bag and started running and laughing as a joke. It was the type of thing that Elianne would have done.

“At first I was laughing a bit ‘cos it was a joke and then I got scared ‘cos then Hassan got mad.”

Sentamu chased Elianne and stabbed her on the ground despite her pleas for him to stop, the court was told.

open image in gallery Sentamu pictured while being arrested for her murder ( Metropolitan Police )

Elianne suffered a fatal 12cm deep stab to the neck and a passing bus driver held her hand and stayed with her as she lay dying in the street.

Jurors heard that the incident occurred against a catalogue of abusive and violent behaviour which also included putting girls in a headlock, and threatening to harm a foster carer’s cat and chop off its tail.

The month after Elianne’s death, Sentamu got into a row after a fellow inmate at Oakhill Secure Training Centre in Milton Keynes accused him of killing girls.

Sentamu responded: “I’ll do it again. I’ll do it to your mum. Do you want to end up like her, six feet under?”

The court was told the defendant had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and conduct disorder, the effects of which would have been dampened by autism rather than inflamed, it was claimed.