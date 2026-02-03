13-year-old arrested after e-bike crash with pregnant woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run e-bike crash with a pregnant woman whose baby was born afterwards in hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The collision, which involved an e-bike and a pedestrian in Herbert Avenue, occurred near to the junction with Manor Avenue in Poole at around 3.50pm on 26 January, 2026.

The mother, who is in her thirties, went to hospital for treatment. Her baby, who has since been born, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence. He remains in police custody.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Sergeant Dan Yates, of the roads policing team, said: “Our investigation is continuing and we have now made an arrest as part of our inquiries.

“I would like to thank the public who came forward and provided information to help with our investigation.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, who has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

open image in gallery The crash occurred at Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue in Poole, Dorset ( Google Maps )

Officers investigating the incident have asked for anyone with information to contact Dorset Police online, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260012364.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online using its website or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.