Baby born after mother hit by e-bike is in serious condition in hospital

A baby born after their mother was hit by an e-bike in Poole on Monday is in a serious condition in hospital, Dorset Police said.

The mother, a woman in her thirties, also attended hospital for treatment.

Police said the rider of the e-bike failed to stop at the scene and collided with a pedestrian in Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue.

Police Constable Dan Blagden, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage or witnessed the manner of the riding of the e-bike prior to the collision.

“We understand there was a pillion passenger on the e-bike at the time of the incident and we would ask this person and the rider to come forward and speak to police."

Officers investigating the incident have asked for anyone with information to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...