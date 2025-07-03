Police search for gunman after woman seriously injured in Dudley shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A search is underway for a gunman after a woman was shot in a West Midlands town shortly after midnight.

Two shots were fired at a property on Priory Road in the market town of Dudley, with one seriously injuring a woman. She remains in hospital.

Police were called following reports of a firearms discharge and have since launched a full investigation.

“We understand the concern in the community this incident will raise,” the West Midlands Police said. “Officers will remain in the area and be carrying out reassurance patrols.”

As of 10.30am this morning, Priory Road remained closed while officers continued their investigation.

“We were called to reports of a shooting at an address on Priory Road in Dudley at 12.16am this morning and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford to the scene,” the West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement.

“On arrival, crews found a woman who they treated for serious injuries, before conveying her under emergency driving conditions to hospital.”

Police are urging any witnesses or residents with dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 66 of 3 July.