Murder investigation launched after De Montfort University student fatally stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched after a student was fatally stabbed near De Montfort University in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police were called to the scene just after 5pm on Tuesday after it was reported that a man in his 20s - a student at the university - had collapsed on Oxford Street, close to the junction with Bonners Lane.

He was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

The victim was a student at De Montfort, vice-chancellor Katie Normington said. In a statement, she said: “We are devastated to confirm the tragic death of one of our students.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students, staff and the family of the victim.

open image in gallery Police at the scene at the campus of De Montfort University ( PA )

“We are working with Leicestershire Police as they investigate this major incident.

“Thank you for the messages of support we have been receiving from the community of Leicester: it is a city that knows how to stand together in moments like this.”

Police said from inquiries carried out so far it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation with another man in the street, who left the scene before police arrived.

A large cordon remained in place on Wednesday, with many streets around the campus closed.

Detective Inspector Lorna Granville, senior investigating officer, said: “We are currently piecing together exactly what has occurred on the corner of Oxford Street and Bonners Lane between, what is reported, as two men involved in a confrontation.

“One of the men is believed to have been stabbed and has then collapsed in the street. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he died in hospital.

“CCTV in the area is currently being reviewed and officers are speaking to potential witnesses to assist with our investigation. We know a lot of people came to the aid of the victim before emergency services arrived and we want to thank them for their help.

“If you were one of these people and you haven’t yet spoken to police, please make contact with us.

“The incident happened at 5pm so we know the area was also busy with motorists driving along Oxford Street. If you saw anything or captured footage on dash cam as you drove past the area we would also like to hear from you.”

Tye Crofton, 19, who works in De Montfort University’s Innovation Centre, told the PA news agency they heard a scream before seeing the man on the floor.

They said: “I was just about finishing work about five minutes to 5pm (…) and then I heard a scream.”

They said the university campus security arrived with a defibrillator before an ambulance came.

They added: “It did happen about 5pm and everyone was getting off work, so there was a bunch of people around.

“There was someone else there that had two phones up to each ear and then talking into them, and I assumed that they were already in contact with EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service).”