Police scene outside De Montfort University campus following 'very serious incident'

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Leicester city centre near De Montfort University, Leicestershire Police said.

Police were called to the scene just after 5pm on Tuesday after it was reported that a man had collapsed in Oxford Street, close to the junction with Bonners Lane.

The force said the man who was stabbed was in his 20s.

The ambulance service also attended, and the man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary. He died a short time later.

Leicestershire Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

In a statement, a spokesman for the university said: “We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”