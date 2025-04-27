Counter terrorism police examining Facebook posts following Leeds crossbow incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Counter terrorism police investigating an alleged weekend attack in Leeds involving a crossbow and a firearm are looking into Facebook posts as part of their probe.

In an update on the major incident that brought a popular strip to a standstill on Saturday evening, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, remains hospitalised in a critical condition, after he was arrested with self-inflicted injuries.

A 19 and 31-year-old woman were also injured. Police said one of the victims had undergone surgery after suffering life-threatening injuries. She is now recovering in hospital in stable condition. The second victim was discharged from hospital.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “The investigation continues and officers are working at pace to establish the full facts and circumstances of Saturday’s incident.”

The incident took place on Otley Road on Saturday afternoon ( 6767 )

The Independent understands investigators are looking at Facebook posts as part of the investigation.

Police also said they were aware of footage being circulated on social media. “If you are in possession of any information or witnessed the incident, please contact police,” they said in the update.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds, at 2.47pm on Saturday following reports of an “ongoing serious incident” involving a man seen with weapons.

The incident reportedly happened during the Otley Run, a popular pub crawl route in Leeds. People were out running in their fancy dress for the crawl, which is seen as a rite of passage among students, involving 17 venues.

Local media earlier cited an eyewitness who said that people had asked to hide inside the restaurant she worked at.

A woman who works at the Heaney & Mill restaurant told Leeds Live: “I was at work at a nearby restaurant and some girls were sitting outside. They asked if they could come in and finish what they were having because they’d seen someone with a crossbow.”

Police said on Saturday night that a crossbow and a firearm were recovered from the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dunkerley said police weren’t looking for any other suspects currently seeking anyone else in connection with this matter, “which has caused understandable concern.”

“We believe it was an isolated incident,” the officer said.

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A number of police scenes remained in place throughout today and uniformed officers remain highly visible in communities to reassure residents, partners and business owners in the affected area.”