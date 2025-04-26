For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people have been injured in a “serious incident” involving a man seen with weapons.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds, at 2.47pm on Saturday after “reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons”. They located and detained a male suspect.

Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are at this time not being treated as life threatening.

Police scenes remain in place to ensure public safety remains a priority, said the force.

They added: “Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, said: “Shocking news from Headingley this afternoon. My thoughts are with all of those affected. If you have any information or concerns regarding this incident, please call 101.”

The event reportedly happened during the Otley Run, a popular pub crawl route in Leeds.

Taylor's Sports Bar & Grill, one of the 17 venues on the pub crawl, announced it was now closed until further notice.

A statement on its Facebook page read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed until further notice - Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

This is a breaking news story. Please follow on for more information.