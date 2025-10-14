Husband and wife found dead at Cornwall home identified

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A husband and wife found dead at a property in Cornwall have been identified by police.

Emergency services were called to Treclago View in Camelford following concerns for the welfare of two people about 10pm on September 24.

The couple, Anthony Buxton, 71, and Michele Buxton, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said their next of kin “have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers”.

“Michele’s death is being treated as suspicious, and both fatalities are linked.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.”

A police cordon was in place while investigations took place at the property. This has since been lifted.

At the time, Detective Inspector Peter Gee said: “We are supporting the next of kin of the people who have died in this very sad incident.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, but we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”