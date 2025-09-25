Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Police launch probe after man and woman found dead at home

The man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s had ‘sustained serious injuries’

Helen William
Thursday 25 September 2025 15:53 EDT
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter (PA)

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Treclago View, Camelford around 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the two people, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, who knew each other, had “sustained serious injuries” and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Peter Gee said: “We are supporting the next of kin of the people who have died in this very sad incident.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, but we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“A cordon remains in place at the address while officers continue with their enquiries and a thorough examination of the scene is conducted.

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference number 50250248436.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in