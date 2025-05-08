For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Constance Marten has claimed a member of her aristocratic family “doesn’t want me alive” and “will stop at nothing to get what they want” as she was cross-examined by her partner Mark Gordon.

The mother, who is standing trial over the death of her fifth baby while on the run, told jurors at the Old Bailey she was tracked by private investigators who she believes tampered with their cars.

She said “all hell broke loose” with her influential family after she returned from a trip to Peru several years ago pregnant with Mr Gordon, who is now representing himself in court after his barristers withdrew.

Under questioning from her co-defendant, she said the couple were being watched and photographed in a “cat and mouse game” with her estranged family.

Marten told jurors that they were pursued by private investigators, that multiple vehicles they had used stopped working and that she found a GPS tracker on one.

She told the jury she was “very fearful” after their car exploded shortly after the birth of Victoria, their fifth child, who they had concealed from the authorities to stop her being taken into care like their four other children.

“I just feel that after I spoke out about a family member of mine eight years ago… that’s why I feel that this person doesn’t want me alive and feel that he might be behind the explosion of the car,” she said.

She said they previously spent several months living in a camper van to evade her family, but the steering later failed, adding: “There’s a few people in my biological family that see me as an embarrassment and are scared that I will speak out against them and will stop at nothing to get what they want.

“I think some people from privilege think they are above the rules. It’s harrowing because you are up against these people who will stop at nothing and have endless resources and connections and I just don’t feel that I can get away from them.”

Ms Marten, 37, and her partner Mr Gordon, 50, deny the gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria and causing or allowing her death in January 2023.

The prosecution alleges Victoria died from hypothermia or was smothered while co-sleeping in a "flimsy" tent on the South Downs, despite past warnings.

Marten told jurors that the tent was intended to be a "pit stop" to avoid "prying eyes". She wept as she said that she would "turn back time" if she knew Victoria was in danger, adding that they "spent so long trying to protect her".

Victoria’s decomposing remains were later found stashed in a rubbish-filled shopping bag in a disused allotment shed.

Last year, the parents were convicted of concealing the birth of the child and perverting the course of justice in a previous trial.

The trial continues.

More follows on this breaking news story...