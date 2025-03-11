Death of Constance Marten’s baby was ‘no crime’ but a tragic accident, jury told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The death of a wealthy aristocrat’s baby inside a tent in winter as she fled the authorities with her partner was “no crime” but a tragic accident, her lawyer has told a retrial.

The Old Bailey heard on Tuesday how Constance Marten, 37, and her partner Mark Gordon, 50, “temporarily went into hiding” in a tent on the South Downs in January 2023 because they did not want give up their newborn daughter.

The parents deny gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of the infant, called Victoria, whose birth they concealed after their four other children were removed from their care.

Prosecutors claim the couple “recklessly” went on the run in a damp and flimsy tent with only a single onesie for the baby, despite the “obvious” risk of hypothermia for the vulnerable child.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC described the parents’ behaviour as “paradigm of gross negligence” before the newborn’s eventual death in “inhuman conditions” inside the tent due to the cold or “grossly negligent co-sleeping”.

Victoria’s decomposing body was eventually found by the police stashed in a Lidl bag-for-life, which they allegedly also used to carry her around on the run.

However Francis Fitzgibbon KC, for Ms Marten, insisted what happened was “no crime but a terrible, tragic accident”.

He told the jury the infant died at just over two weeks old within a day or two of them pitching their tent in Sussex, after the “stressed and exhausted” mother fell asleep after breastfeeding.

He said it was “something that can happen anywhere when an exhausted breastfeeding mother may fall asleep on her newborn baby”.

“And then, consumed by grief and still wishing to avoid the world, her existence was reduced to scavenging for food and living in appalling conditions and she was unwilling to let go of the remains of the baby girl,” he added.

John Femi-Ola KC, for Mr Gordon, told the jury that “co-sleeping is not a crime” and disputed that the child was ever carried in a bag-for-life while she was alive.

He said: “It’s Mark Gordon’s case that Victoria was well cared for, well-loved and kept warm close to her mother. The fact that when she was found she was in a so-called onesie is not conclusive that is the only item of clothing she had.

“It is disputed that Victoria was ever carried in a bag-for-life whilst she was living. Carrying her in such a way after she had passed is altogether a different matter and it will be for you to decide whether there is some form of grieving reaction.

“You will need to consider their shock and grief after her death. They neglected themselves for weeks thereafter, but this is not an indication of how they cared for their child.”

Opening the prosecution’s case on Monday, Mr Little told the jury Ms Marten was a “trust fund child” who grew up in a wealthy family.

“She had potential access to really as much money as she would have wanted if she had chosen to do the right thing,” the prosecutor said.

He accused the parents of putting “their relationship and their views of life before the life of that little baby girl” after a family court made a “lawful and proper” decision to take their other children into care.

“After the baby had died the defendants didn’t hand themselves in immediately or seek any medical assistance immediately, as you might have expected, if this was some form of accident,” he said.

“What did they do instead? They remained off-grid trying to hide for a number of weeks…leaving the body of their dead baby in a shopping bag covered in rubbish whilst that baby decomposed.”

The mother appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt, black jacket and blue scarf alongside Mr Gordon, who was wearing a blue shirt and salmon-coloured headscarf.

Ms Marten and Mr Gordon both deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Baby A and causing or allowing the infant’s death.

Last year, they were convicted of concealing the birth of the child and perverting the course of justice in a previous trial.

The retrial continues.