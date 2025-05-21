Constance Marten’s partner claims baby only died because of police manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of a baby found decomposed in a shopping bag has blamed a national police manhunt for the death of his and his partner Constance Marten’s child.

Mark Gordon, 50, said that he and his aristocrat wife, 37, had become “deranged a bit” when they decided to live off-grid, and said their newborn would “100 per cent” be alive if they had not been avoiding the police.

The couple are on trial charged with the manslaughter of their baby daughter Victoria, who died on the South Downs in early 2023 following a large-scale police search.

The prosecution alleges Victoria died from hypothermia or was smothered while co-sleeping in the “flimsy” tent, despite past warnings.

open image in gallery Mark Gordon and Constance Marten at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Archive )

Judge Mark Lucraft KC previously told the jurors that from now on Gordon was going to represent himself after his barristers withdrew from the case.

Taking to the witness stand, Gordon blamed the decision for the police to launch a manhunt to search for them, saying: “If it had naturally played out, I believe the baby would still be alive today, 100 per cent, because ultimately we would have done the right thing.”

He said that he and Marten were already in a “scared state” after accusing private investigators of trailing them, and felt that they were “being harassed by various forces and this impacted our minds”.

“We had become deranged a little bit. We were off our heads,” Gordon told jurors.

The couple had previously been travelling around the country staying in Airbnbs and hotels, and said that prior to the manhunt they were “walking around and not hiding”.

Gesturing towards jurors, he said that police officers should have undertaken a risk assessment and realised that he and his wife were “panicked” and “afraid”.

open image in gallery CCTV footage of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and baby Victoria before they went off-grid (Met Police/PA) ( PA Media )

“Who gave the command to do a national manhunt, we weren’t in the right state of mind,” he said.

He continued: “If you have a woman who has just given birth to a child … why chase them if there is fragility? If that manhunt had not begun, things would not have happened. I had no intention to live in a tent.

“To chase two parents who love their baby. We did not want the baby to come to harm.

“It was the chase that precipitated these events. We were not in the state of mind where a sound decision can be made.”

Referring to his wife, Gordon said: “In regards to my beautiful noble wife, who is nothing more than a passionate, strong individual, she has been nothing but kind and wonderful to me and the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

Despite him and Marten’s attraction and love for one another, he said that their relationship had come with challenges and that “forces” had not agreed with their match and posed difficulties for them.

“It has culminated in this courtroom sitting in a dock with 12 jurors deciding our fate,” he said.

The Old Bailey has heard the couple had wanted to avoid their fifth child being taken into care amid a high-profile police hunt for the missing baby.

The child’s body was discovered with rubbish inside a shopping bag in a disused shed near Brighton after the defendants were arrested.

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, have denied the gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter and causing or allowing her death between January 4 and February 27 2023.

Jurors have been told the defendants were convicted at an earlier trial of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.