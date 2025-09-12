Man who tried to smuggle £1m of cocaine inside wheelchair is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who tried to smuggle nearly £1 million worth of cocaine into the UK by hiding the drugs in an electric wheelchair has been jailed.

In a move branded “abhorrent” by investigators, Casimiro De Lemos Francisco, who is not disabled, travelled through Manchester Airport in the drugs-laden wheelchair on 30 March.

When the 56-year-old Portuguese national was stopped by Border Force, he told officers he was visiting the country for two days to see a friend after flying in from Bridgetown in Barbados.

His wheelchair was then scanned, and when questioned about what was inside, he replied: “I don’t know, you will need to ask my friend.”

Officers discovered 11 packages of cocaine, weighing 12kg and worth £880,000, concealed in the backrest and seat.

open image in gallery Officers discovered 11 packages of cocaine, weighing 12kg and worth £880,000, concealed in the backrest and seat ( NCA )

A tracking device used by the crime group behind the operation was also found hidden in the battery compartment.

Following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation, De Lemos Francisco, who is from Guimaraes in the north of Portugal, admitted smuggling class A drugs at Manchester Crown Court last week.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison on Thursday.

NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said: “Organised crime groups will try anything possible to smuggle drugs, but using a wheelchair and a man pretending to be disabled is particularly abhorrent.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of Class A drugs and protect the UK public.”

Earlier this week, in a separate NCA investigation, 71-year-old Ronald Lord, from Montreal in Canada, was jailed for six years after trying to smuggle £600,000 of cocaine into the UK hidden in his mobility scooter. He was stopped at Gatwick Airport in February this year with 8kg of the Class A drug hidden in a void in the seat back panel.