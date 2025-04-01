Airport security uncover £1m drug stash inside electric wheelchair

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Nearly £1 million worth of cocaine has been found hidden in an electric wheelchair during an airport security check in Manchester.

Border Force officers scanned the wheelchair after the passenger flew in to Manchester Airport from Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Eleven packages, weighing 12kg, were discovered concealed in the seat and backrest, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

open image in gallery Eleven packages, weighing 12kg, were discovered ( NCA/PA Wire )

“The concealment shows the ingenuity crime groups employ to smuggle cocaine,” NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to combat the threat of Class A drugs and protect the UK public.”

open image in gallery The electric wheelchair in question ( NCA/PA Wire )

Portuguese national Casimiro De Lemos-Francisco, 56, has been charged with drug smuggling.

He will appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 6.