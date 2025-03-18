Man admits murdering ‘beautiful caring’ university lecturer in Plymouth
Paul Antony Butler pleaded guilty to murdering Claire Chick during an incident in Plymouth in January
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a “beautiful caring” university lecturer in Plymouth.
Paul Antony Butler, 53, admitted murdering Claire Chick, 48, during an incident in the city in January which sparked a national manhunt and ended with Butler’s arrest 20 miles away.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday.
Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas. The defendant, who appeared on video link from prison, appeared to wipe a tear away from his face as he entered his pleas.
Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth. She was found seriously injured in West Hoe Road on 22 January, and was taken to hospital where she died in the early hours of the next morning.
Judge Robert Linford ordered pre-sentence reports and said the sentencing hearing would take place on 25 April.
He told Butler: “I am going to order that a psychiatric report is prepared upon you, which will assist the court in determining the minimum term that must be served by you before you are considered for parole.
“You understand, I know, that the sentence for the offence of murder is fixed by law and on that date you will receive a sentence of life imprisonment, but the minimum term will be affected by submissions I hear from the prosecution barrister and your barrister, and that which is contained in the psychiatric report which I now order.
Last month, a coroner opened and adjourned an inquest into Ms Chick’s death. Plymouth Live reported that area coroner Alison Longhorn said Ms Chick was found in the street with multiple stab wounds.
In a statement previously released by police, Ms Chick’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick. She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.
“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.”
Colleagues also paid tribute to the lecturer after her death.
Vice-chancellor Professor Richard Davies said: “We have been shocked and saddened by the death of a much-loved member of our university community.
“Having spoken with Claire’s colleagues, I know that her contribution to Plymouth was significant and deeply felt – she was a respected nurse, lecturer, and personal tutor, ensuring students were supported academically and pastorally.”
Devon and Cornwall Police referred the attack to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of “previous contact with the victim”.
This is a breaking story - more to follow