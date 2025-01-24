Tributes paid to university lecturer whose death is at centre of murder probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a university lecturer whose death has sparked a murder inquiry.

Claire Chick, 48, was found seriously injured in a Plymouth street on Wednesday, and died in hospital.

A manhunt was launched for Paul Antony Butler, 53, and he was arrested about 20 miles away in the Liskeard area of Cornwall on Thursday.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.

“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.

“She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won’t ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

“We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma’.

“We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them.

“She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”

Vice-chancellor Professor Richard Davies said: “We have been shocked and saddened by the death of a much-loved member of our university community.

“Having spoken with Claire’s colleagues, I know that her contribution to Plymouth was significant and deeply felt – she was a respected nurse, lecturer, and personal tutor, ensuring students were supported academically and pastorally.

“As associate head of school for international in our school of nursing and midwifery, she was closely involved in developing nursing programmes, students and academics in Europe, Africa and Asia.

“As a colleague, Claire’s humour and warmth will be dearly missed by academic and support staff.

“Pastoral support is in place for staff and students who knew Claire and have been affected by this tragic news, and further events are being organised to remember her.

“In the meantime, our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this impossibly difficult time.”

Other people paid tribute to Ms Chick on social media.

One former student said: “I cannot believe it. She was truly one of the most kind hearted souls you’d ever meet and had so much going for her.

“She was an amazing tutor, phenomenal lecturer and a phenomenal nurse.”

Another said: “She was such a sweet soul, and I had the privilege of being taught by her.

“Claire was not only a brilliant lecturer but also an inspiring presence. This news is truly heart breaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of “previous contact with the victim”.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to support Claire’s family at what is an extremely awful time for them.

“I would ask for their privacy to be respected and to allow them the space to grieve.

“While we continue with our inquiries into the incident, I would urge the public not to speculate but to contact us if they have any relevant information which has not yet been shared with us.

“Once again, we would like to thank the local community for their support throughout this incident.

“This has been an incredibly tough and understandably concerning time for the city.

“A 53-year-old man from Plymouth remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Police had earlier warned people not to approach Butler and said he could be “armed and dangerous”.

Police were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday after a woman was found in West Hoe Road.

A shop worker said she heard screams and people asking for an ambulance to be called, at the time of the incident.

David Badham, who runs the Central Convenience shop on the street, told the PA news agency: “I had a member of staff working and she said she heard screams.

“She obviously then popped her head out of the door to see what was going on, to hear people saying ‘Call an ambulance’.”

Video footage on social media appeared to show numerous police cars and ambulances parked in West Hoe Road on Wednesday evening, near to a post office and the West Hoe pub.

Several streets in the West Hoe area were cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence throughout the day.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We understand that Devon and Cornwall Police are planning to make a referral in relation to this.

“When we receive it we will carry out an assessment to decide what further action is required by us.”