A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car struck four pedestrians in London’s West End in the early hours of Christmas Day.

One victim remains in critical condition in hospital following the incident at 12.45am on Wednesday in Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, the heart of the capital’s theatre district.

Police arrested a suspect within minutes of arriving at the scene after responding to reports of “a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue”.

open image in gallery The scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London after four people were injured ( PA Wire )

The alleged driver Anthony Gilheaney, 30, is accused of four counts of attempted murder and causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified.

He is also charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Met Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “The suspect was arrested within minutes of his violent attack in the early hours of Christmas Day in central London.

“Since then, investigators have worked tirelessly to build the case and have today charged Anthony Gilheaney with four counts of attempted murder.

“Our thoughts now are with the victims, one of which remains in critical condition in hospital.”

open image in gallery Forensic investigators collect evidence at the scene on Christmas Day ( PA Wire )

A police cordon was in place between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables on Christmas morning as police investigated the incident.

Forensic officers could be seen bagging up items from the pavement outside Caffe Concerto.

More follows on this breaking news story...