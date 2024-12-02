Football fan who ‘made racist gesture’ at player dies after being reported to police

Get Nadine White's Race Report newsletter for a fresh perspective on the week's news Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A football fan who was allegedly racist towards an opposition team’s player died a day after the incident, police have said.

In a video widely-circulated on social media, a Chester FC fan appeared to make a monkey gesture towards Warrington Town player Bohan Dixon as the team celebrated a goal on Saturday.

Chester FC said they were “angry and dismayed at an alleged instance of racism” in a statement on Sunday, adding that they had obtained video evidence and identified the individual in question.

The club reported the incident both to Cheshire Police and the FA. But less than 24 hours later, the club revealed the individual concerned had died.

open image in gallery The incident took place at Warrington Town’s stadium ( Warrington Town FC/Facebook )

In a statement on X, they said: “It is with sadness Chester FC has been made aware of the tragic death of the individual involved.

“We have disabled comments out of respect and the immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends.”

Cheshire Police said the man was “due to be spoken to at a later date about the matter”. The man died at an address in Flint, North Wales on Sunday 1 December, they added.

There were “no suspicious circumstances” behind the death, police said, adding that the matter has been “referred to the IOPC in line with standard procedure”.

The National League North fixture, which ended a 1-1 draw, involved “further incidents of unacceptable behaviour during the match”, Chester FC said on Sunday. Pyrotechnics were used and objects were thrown, according to the club.

“Chester FC condemns all forms of discrimination and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated,” the club’s statement read. “Racism has no place in sport or society, and anyone found to have displayed such behaviour will receive an indefinite ban from attending matches.

“It is extremely disappointing that we find ourselves again having to address the actions of a minority who are unable to behave responsibly.”

The draw, in the sixth-tier of English football, left Chester 7th in the league and Warrington Town 18th.