A 22-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting a security guard at a hotel housing migrants after one of its residents allegedly walked into her flat in the Isle of Dogs.

The man who allegedly walked into the home has now also been arrested on suspicion of assault, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage circulating on social media on Wednesday appeared to show a man entering a property after being told “to go back to the hotel”.

The man, in his early 20s, was later detained by members of the public nearby on Wednesday.

Channay Augustus, 22 - who was an occupant of the flat that was entered - was arrested on Wednesday evening has since been charged with a number of offences.

In an update on Friday, the Met said she has now been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of cannabis.

The affray and common assault charges relate to an altercation at the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf later on Wednesday evening, police said.

open image in gallery The hotel at Canary Wharf has been a focus of protests (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The alleged victim of the assault is a security guard at the hotel, which has been the focus of protests in recent weeks.

After carrying out enquiries, police also arrested the man in the Hackney area on suspicion of common assault in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We can confirm that this is the man who allegedly entered the flat,” a statement from the force said.

He remains in police custody.

Augustus, of Tower Hamlets, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.