Woman charged with assault after migrant ‘walked into her flat’

The alleged victim of the assault is a security guard at the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf.

George Lithgow
Friday 15 August 2025 03:07 EDT
The hotel at Canary Wharf has been a focus of protests (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The hotel at Canary Wharf has been a focus of protests (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman has been charged with assaulting a security guard at a hotel housing migrants after one of its residents allegedly walked into her flat, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The migrant, who is in his early 20s, has also been arrested on suspicion of assault, the force said.

Footage began circulating on social media on Wednesday of a man entering a house after being told “to go back to the hotel”.

He was later detained by members of the public nearby.

In an update on Friday, the Met said Channay Augustus, 22, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, affray, assault on an emergency worker, common assault and possession of cannabis.

She is an occupant of the flat that was entered.

The affray and common assault charges relate to an altercation at the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf later on Wednesday evening, police said.

The hotel has been a focus of protests in recent weeks.

The alleged victim of the common assault is a security guard at the hotel, the Met said.

Augustus, of Tower Hamlets, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Officers arrested the migrant in the Hackney area on suspicion of common assault in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We can confirm that this is the man who allegedly entered the flat,” a statement said.

He remains in police custody.

