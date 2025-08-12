Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former PE teacher pleads guilty to sexual communication with child

Bronwen James denied 11 other charges and will face trial

Rod Minchin
Tuesday 12 August 2025 08:12 EDT
Bronwen James, 29, has entered a guilty plea on one charge
Bronwen James, 29, has entered a guilty plea on one charge (PA Wire)

A former PE teacher facing a string of charges has admitted sexually communicating with a teenage girl.

Bronwen James, 29, appeared before Salisbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

However, she denied a total of 11 other offences relating to two girls and a boy over a three-year period.

The charges are: six charges of sexual activity with two girls; four charges of sexual activity with a boy; one charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

A 13th count – of making an indecent photograph of a child, namely a Category C image – was not put.

Bronwen James at an earlier court appearance
Bronwen James at an earlier court appearance (Rod Minchin/PA Wire)

The defendant wore a cream two-piece outfit.

She spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and enter her pleas.

James, of Chippenham, Wiltshire, will face a 10-day trial starting on 27 April 2026 at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Christopher Parker KC released James on conditional bail until her trial.

Wiltshire Police previously confirmed that James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

