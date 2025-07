Ex-PE teacher charged with string of sex offences against children

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former PE teacher has appeared in court charged with 13 sexual offences against three children.

Bronwen James, 29, of Chippenham, Wiltshire, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

She is accused of sexual activity with two girls and a boy over a three-year period.

James is charged with six offences of sexual activity with a child, relating to girls under the age of 16, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

She is also accused of two counts of sexual communication with a child and one count of making an indecent photograph of a child, namely a Category C – the least serious category – first generation image.

The former teacher is also charged with four counts of sexual activity with a boy, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Wiltshire Police previously confirmed that James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

open image in gallery Bronwen James is charged with 13 sexual offences against three children ( Rod Minchin/PA Wire )

Stephen Harrison, the chair of the bench, told James that her case would be heard next at Salisbury Crown Court on 7 August.

He said: “By virtue of three of these offences being indictable only, which means they can only be heard in the crown court, we will be sending them to the crown court.

“The other 10 offences are associated offences and therefore will be included in the hearing to be heard in front of the crown court.”

James was granted bail with conditions.

She is not to have any contact with the three complainants and is not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Mr Harrison asked James to confirm that she understood what he had said and to repeat the bail conditions to the court, which she did.

During the short hearing, James, who was wearing a cream two-piece outfit, also spoke to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

She was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges against her.

Siobhan Oxley appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Joshua Clements represented James.

James will next appear before Salisbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 August.