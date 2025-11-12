Seven men charged with sex crimes in Bristol grooming gang investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Seven men have been charged after an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Bristol.

The men have cumulatively been charged with more than 40 offences against 11 teenage victims.

Avon and Somerset Police said the offences date from between 2022 and 2025.

The men were all re-arrested on Tuesday in a police operation in Bristol and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

“It follows an investigation which began in November 2023 after concerns were raised about the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl,” Avon and Somerset Police said.

“In April 2024, initial arrests were made as part of a day of action in the city. Those arrested were released on bail to allow enquiries to take place, with a dedicated team working to identify and investigate offences.”

The alleged victims were in their mid to late teens when the alleged offences occurred, police said.

open image in gallery Police re-arrested the men on Tuesday ( PA Archive )

Syrian national Mohamed Arafe, 19, of Speedwell in Bristol, has been charged with five counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of sexual assault, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

Iranian national Sina Omari, 20, of Fishponds in Bristol, has been charged with two counts of rape, four counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

Syrian national Wadie Sharaf, 21, of Redland in Bristol, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, and a further count of sexual activity with a child.

British national Hussain Bashar, 19, of Southmead in Bristol, has been charged with one count of rape.

British national Mohammed Kurdi, 21, of Henbury in Bristol, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of supplying a class A drug (ecstasy) and a further count of supplying a class B drug (cannabis).

A 19-year-old man, who police are unable to name for legal reasons, has been charged with four counts of rape, one count of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and a further count of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

A 26-year-old man, who police are unable to name for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert, the senior investigating officer, said: “This remains a complex and sensitive investigation which has the protection of young girls from exploitation and the disruption of offending at its very heart.

“Working with our partners, we’ve ensured the most appropriate safeguarding measures and support has been made available to each victim to protect them from harm.

“Officers have been working around the clock to identify potential offences and we’ve worked extremely closely with the CPS to reach this highly significant stage.”