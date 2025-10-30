Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Farage urged to apologise for comments about grooming gang survivors

Maggie Oliver accuses government of 'not wanting' grooming gang inquiry 'to work'
  • Nigel Farage is facing calls to apologise after suggesting a group of women were not victims of grooming gangs.
  • The five women, who advise the government on its grooming inquiry, stated Farage's comments were "categorically untrue" and demanded an apology.
  • Farage had claimed these women were survivors of other types of child sexual abuse, not grooming gangs, and that the government had deliberately widened the inquiry's scope.
  • The women asserted they are survivors of grooming and grooming gangs, criticising Farage's "lack of knowledge and assumptions" about their experiences.
  • They also argued that limiting the inquiry's focus solely to "street grooming" would exclude victims of group-based exploitation that began online or through family members.
